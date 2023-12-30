Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Hugo, InvenTree, and Tor's Year in Review

As we bid farewell to an eventful year, it's time to reflect on the hard work of the Tor Project's teams and their many noteworthy achievements to improve Tor and its experience for millions of users all around the world–whether it is by making the Tor network more performant and secure, rewriting Tor's code base to make it easier to maintain and embed in new and third party applications, or making Tor technology more widely available through localization, outreach, advocacy, and training. A lot of these projects would not have been possible were it not for the generous contributions of our donors, supporters and volunteers.

The Tor Project's ability to push out many new releases this year is the direct result of countless hours spent by volunteers from all over the world testing new tools and providing us with invaluable feedback that has helped us improve and deploy new features. We could not have done this work without your unwavering support. Thank you to our community of users, volunteers, relay operators, partners, and donors for making 2023 a year of many achievements.