Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Hugo, InvenTree, and Tor's Year in Review
Justin Miller ☛ Repurposing Hugo as a wiki
As part of a project that I’m working on, I decided to see if I could repurpose the excellent Hugo website framework (which also powers this very site) as a single-user wiki of sorts.
InvenTree ☛ Intuitive Inventory Management and more with InvenTree
InvenTree is an open-source inventory management system which provides intuitive parts management and stock control. A wide range of features makes InvenTree the perfect choice for businesses and hobbyists alike. InvenTree is designed to be extensible, and provides multiple options for integration with external applications or addition of custom plugins.
Tor ☛ [Tor] 2023: Year in Review
As we bid farewell to an eventful year, it's time to reflect on the hard work of the Tor Project's teams and their many noteworthy achievements to improve Tor and its experience for millions of users all around the world–whether it is by making the Tor network more performant and secure, rewriting Tor's code base to make it easier to maintain and embed in new and third party applications, or making Tor technology more widely available through localization, outreach, advocacy, and training. A lot of these projects would not have been possible were it not for the generous contributions of our donors, supporters and volunteers.
The Tor Project's ability to push out many new releases this year is the direct result of countless hours spent by volunteers from all over the world testing new tools and providing us with invaluable feedback that has helped us improve and deploy new features. We could not have done this work without your unwavering support. Thank you to our community of users, volunteers, relay operators, partners, and donors for making 2023 a year of many achievements.