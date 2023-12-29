CrowdSupply recently featured the Vaaman which is a sophisticated computing board designed for academy or energy-efficient embedded applications due to its six-core ARM CPU and the Efinix Trion FPGA with customizable hardware acceleration.

The AIO-3588L 8K AI is a development board powered by the Rockchip RK3588 series, featuring an octa-core 64-bit ARM architecture, optional up to 32GB of RAM, and 8K video encoding and decoding capabilities. This SBC by T-Firefly targets applications such as cloud servers, edge computing and other industrial settings.