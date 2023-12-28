Undoing Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Some Open Hardware/Modding News
-
Ghacks ☛ New Japanese law may force Apple to allow sideloading in iOS - gHacks Tech News [Ed: "sideloading" just means installing]
The Japanese government is working on a new antitrust law that will require Apple to allow sideloading apps in iOS.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Reflashing an SiI 3114 RAID into a SATA controller
Turns out, reflashing the card from a SATARAID to a SATALink controller lets it boot, and all it took was some digging to find the requisite files and utilities!
-
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Parallel Mandelbrot Computation
The Mandelbrot set is — when visualized with some colors — an interesting shape with infinite detail. While the patterns are immediately obvious to the human eye, anyone who’s run one can tell you that they’re pretty computationally expensive to produce. Fortunately, as with many things in graphics, rendering the Mandelbrot set can be easily parallelized.
-
Hackaday ☛ Beyond The Basics: Exploring More Exotic Scope Trigger Modes
Last time, we looked at some powerful trigger modes found on many modern scopes, including the Rigol DHO900 series we used as an example. Those triggers were mostly digital or, at least, threshold-based. This time, we’ll look at some more advanced analog triggers as well as a powerful digital trigger that can catch setup and hold violations. You can find the Raspberry Pi code to create the test waveforms online.
-
Hackaday ☛ A High-End Studio Multiplexer Surrenders To An Arduino
The equipment used in professional radio and TV studios is both extremely high quality and very expensive indeed, and thus out of the reach of an experimenter. Happily as studios are refurbished there’s a steady supply of second-hand equipment which can be surprisingly cheap, but as [Nathan] found out with a Quartz audio router, comes with no control software. What’s to be done with what’s essentially a piece of junk? Remove its brain and replace it with one that can be controlled, of course!