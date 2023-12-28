Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Slay The Spire mod Downfall suffered a "security breach" on Christmas day which allowed hackers to distribute malware through Steam, the developers of the mod say. The malware attempts to steal users' passwords from their internet browser, as well as passwords for messaging services Telegram and Discord.

Affected users would have seen a "Unity library installer popup" upon launching Downfall during the hijack. The hack was reversed as of around 1:40pm ET (6:40pm GMT) on December 25th, according to the announcement.