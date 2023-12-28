Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Ars Technica ☛ 4-year campaign backdoored iPhones using possibly the most advanced exploit ever | Ars Technica
"Triangulation" infected dozens of iPhones belonging to employees of Moscow-based Kaspersky.
-
Popular Slay The Spire mod Downfall was hijacked to spread malware through Steam
Slay The Spire mod Downfall suffered a "security breach" on Christmas day which allowed hackers to distribute malware through Steam, the developers of the mod say. The malware attempts to steal users' passwords from their internet browser, as well as passwords for messaging services Telegram and Discord.
Affected users would have seen a "Unity library installer popup" upon launching Downfall during the hijack. The hack was reversed as of around 1:40pm ET (6:40pm GMT) on December 25th, according to the announcement.
-
Latvia ☛ Corruption cops examine possible information leak
The Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) has sent a case to the prosecutor in which evidence was obtained that an official of the National Health Service (NVD) disclosed restricted access information, the KNAB said December 27.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ 82,000 affected in hack of Paramount and CBS parent company National Amusements
National Amusements Inc., the parent company of Paramount and CBS, has suffered a data breach that affected some 82,000 people. The data breach, disclosed via a Dec. 22 filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, occurred between Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, 2022, before being detected on Aug. 23 this year.
-
Security Week ☛ CBS Parent National Amusements Discloses Year-Old Data Breach
CBS parent company National Amusements is informing 80,000 individuals of a December 2022 data breach.
-
Security Week ☛ Police Warn Hundreds of Online Merchants of Skimmer Infections
Law enforcement authorities in 17 countries discovered more than 400 online merchants infected with skimmers.
-
Latvia ☛ Parents reminded of need for youngsters' cyber security
The school winter vacation is in full swing, while parents are returning to work. While parents may think that their children are safe at home, time spent alone on the Internet, can bring dangers of its own, reports Latvian Television.
-
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Disrupts Operations of First American, Subsidiaries
A cyberattack appears to have caused significant disruption to the systems and operations of title insurer First American and its subsidiaries.
-
Windows TCO
-
Cyble Inc ☛ ALPHV Ransomware Claims Cyberattack on US Firm Ultra Intelligence and Communications
Russian-speaking BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware group has claimed to have carried out a cyberattack on Ultra Intelligence and Communications, a US-based company specializing in intelligence and communication technologies. BlackCat or ALPHV ransomware group alleged the Ultra Intelligence and Communications cyberattack in a dark web post, listing the company as its victim.
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Yakult Australia Suffers Data Breach Amidst Holiday Season, DragonForce Claims Attack
Yakult Australia has fallen victim to a cybersecurity incident, resulting in a data breach that occurred in mid-December. The Yakult Australia data breach has thrown the Australia and New Zealand divisions into disarray during one of the most inconvenient times of the year.
While the details of the incident remain undisclosed, reports suggest that a hacker group named DragonForce is responsible, claiming to have compromised over 95GB of Yakult data.
-
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group Claims 100 Gb of Data Stolen From Nissan
A ransomware group named Akira has taken credit for the attack on Nissan, claiming to have stolen 100 Gb of data, including corporate files and personal information belonging to employees.
-
Security Week ☛ Integris Health Data Breach Could Impact Millions
Integris Health has started informing patients of a data breach impacting their personal information.
-