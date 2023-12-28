General Resolution: Statement about the EU Legislation "Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Directive"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 28, 2023



The European Union is currently preparing a regulation "on horizontal cybersecurity requirements for products with digital elements" known as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). It is currently in the final "trilogue" phase of the legislative process. The act includes a set of essential cybersecurity and vulnerability handling requirements for manufacturers. It will require products to be accompanied by information and instructions to the user. Manufacturers will need to perform risk assessments and produce technical documentation and, for critical components, have third-party audits conducted. Discovered security issues will have to be reported to European authorities within 24 hours (1). The CRA will be followed up by the Product Liability Directive (PLD) which will introduce compulsory liability for software.

