today's howtos
XDA ☛ How to install MongoDB on Ubuntu
MongoDB is a free-to-use document database that's known to be quite scalable and flexible. It's easy to use to query and index, and it even stores data in JSON-like documents. So, if you want to use MongoDB on a popular Linux distribution like Ubuntu, we have some good news. Getting started with it is as simple as using the terminal to install it. We'll guide you through the process right here.
XDA ☛ How to install Apache on Ubuntu
One of the most popular things that Linux distributions like Ubuntu are often used for is to manage web servers. And just so happens that one of the most popular open-source web server software is Apache. It goes hand-in-hand with Linux, which means getting started with Apache is pretty easy. It is free of charge and is available in Ubuntu's default software repositories. Here's how you can get started with it.
XDA ☛ How to install Nginx on Ubuntu
Those who are into web development, hosting servers, and managing website traffic might be familiar with Nginx. It is a bit similar to Apache, as it is an open-source software for web serving, proving, caching, and other tasks. If you're running a great Linux distribution like Ubuntu, you can get started with Nginx in just a few steps. We're here to help explain how you can install it by using a few terminal commands.
use the mv command to move files and folders using the Linux Terminal
This tutorial covers basic usage of using the mv command, to move files and folder using the linux terminal
MariaDB Can't connect to local server through socket '/run/mysqld/mysqld.sock' (111)