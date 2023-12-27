Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Techrights Statement on Abuse Against the Site and Families of People Who Run It
They're regarded as too extreme even for Twitter
Lies That Wikipedia Tells
Wikipedia taking shrewdly-euphemised bribes from Microsoft and from Bill Gates
New
Links 26/12/2023: Web Loggers (Bloggers) Are Leaving and 'Gemini Could Use a Logo'
Links for the day
Google, Desperate to Save Money, Starts Mass-Deleting People's Blogs (That It Bought From Another Company Over 20 Years Ago)
Like Geocities under Yahoo! (after Microsoft had attacked Yahoo!)
IRC Proceedings: Monday, December 25, 2023
IRC logs for Monday, December 25, 2023
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day