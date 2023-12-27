Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl, openssh, osslsigncode, and putty), Fedora (chromium, filezilla, libfilezilla, mingw-gstreamer1, mingw-gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, mingw-gstreamer1-plugins-base, mingw-gstreamer1-plugins-good, opensc, thunderbird, unrealircd, and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), Gentoo (Ceph, FFmpeg, Flatpak, Gitea, and SABnzbd), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Slackware (kernel and postfix), and SUSE (cppcheck, distribution, gstreamer-plugins-bad, jbigkit, and ppp).
Cyble Inc ☛ Abdali Hospital Cyberattack: Hackers Demand 10 BTC Ransom After Breach
The hackers, who go by the name Rhysida, posted a cryptic message that read, “6 days 23:46:53.” This ominous countdown suggests a looming threat, possibly indicating the time remaining for potential buyers to bid on exclusive and sensitive data.
The hackers, known for their brazen tactics, are offering the data for sale at a price of 10 BTC (Bitcoin). The message also explicitly states that the data will be sold to only one buyer, prohibiting any reselling and ensuring exclusivity.
TechCrunch ☛ CBS, Paramount owner National Amusements says it was hacked
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people.
The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine’s attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach.
Details of the December 2022 breach only came to light a year later, after the company began notifying those affected last week.
Troves Of Iranian Hacked Insurance Customer Data On Sale
Anonymous hackers are selling 160 million customer information records cobbled together from 23 Iranian insurance companies for approximately $75,000.
The Iranian Leakage Tracking System (Leakfa) has confirmed the validity of the hackers’ claim, stating that the information was obtained through a breach of the Expert Information Technologists (Fanavaran) company infrastructure.
The information offered for sale on the dark web includes details such as name, national number, date of birth, address, zip code, and mobile phone, all the data needed to possibly forge identities. The report of the hack first was published by a Telegram channel in August.
Data Breaches ☛ Integris Health notifying patients of hack and warning them not to respond to the hackers
On December 24, Integris Health of Oklahoma started contacting patients about a cyberattack on November 28. The unnamed threat actors did not encrypt any of the health system’s files, but Integris learned that patients were being contacted directly by threat actors.
Integris has posted a notice with updates and an FAQ to help inform those affected. Integris is Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit and Oklahoma-owned health care system, with hospitals, specialty clinics, family care practices, and centers of excellence.