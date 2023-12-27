The hackers, who go by the name Rhysida, posted a cryptic message that read, “6 days 23:46:53.” This ominous countdown suggests a looming threat, possibly indicating the time remaining for potential buyers to bid on exclusive and sensitive data.

The hackers, known for their brazen tactics, are offering the data for sale at a price of 10 BTC (Bitcoin). The message also explicitly states that the data will be sold to only one buyer, prohibiting any reselling and ensuring exclusivity.