7 Small (Lesser Known) Distros that Emerged Winner in 2023

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 26, 2023



Every year we have some exciting new distributions that try to do things differently, or offer something meaningful, than being “just another distro”.

Similarly, in 2023, we have had distributions that got everyone's attention even if they are not as popular as some of the best Linux distributions.

If you have been following us, you probably know that there were a bunch of new immutable Linux distributions as well. Unfortunately, not all of them emerged as winners for the year.

So, what were some successful distro reveals this year? Let me highlight the best ones...

