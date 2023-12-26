2023’s Moments That Marked the Open-Source World

posted by Rianne Schestowitz



As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s time to reflect on the dynamic and transformative journey of the open-source ecosystem over the past year. We’ve had quite a year with many notable events, so now it’s the perfect moment to share the highlights. So, grab a warm drink, cozy up by the Christmas tree, and let’s dive in.

Linux has a long history that dates back more than 30 years. Fortunately, according to StatCounter, in June 2023, Linux finally reached a 3% market share in the desktop segment. While some may see this figure as modest, it signifies a growing acceptance and recognition of the power and versatility of Linux.

From wherever one looks, the operating system is no longer what it was 20 years ago – a complex equation available only to highly technically enlightened hackers.

