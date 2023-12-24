today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scala on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scala on Debian 12. Scala, a high-level, statically typed programming language, has been gaining popularity due to its seamless integration with Java and its functional programming capabilities.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on openSUSE. Wine “Wine Is Not an Emulator” is a free and open-source compatibility layer that enables computer programs developed for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft backdoored Windows to run on Unix-like operating systems.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian (12) how to flash custom privacy enhancing ROM e-OS on Nexus 6P (Codename Angler) – how to fix ERROR 7 E1001 Failed to update system image and no sim detected error
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install make in Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install make in Ubuntu 22.04.
make command allows you to build and compile a source code of an app that you may have downloaded in your machine, by compiling the source code you are able to build and use the app.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to enable Universe repository on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to enable Universe repository on Ubuntu 22.04.
Universe repository is a community maintained repository in Ubuntu 22.04, from where you can download many open source packages.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to use USB image writer in Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use USB Image writer in GNU/Linux Mint.
USB Image writer is a simple app that comes preinstalled in GNU/Linux Mint, which allows you to burn ISO files on your USB drive.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install OBS Studio in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install OBS Studio in Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 20.04.
OBS Studio is one of the most popular streaming app that allows you to stream to social networking sites such as :Youtube, Facebook, Twitch etc
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Thunar file manager on GNU/Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Thunar on Linux Mint.
Thunar is the default file manager for the XFCE desktop environment.
There are many ways to install Thunar file manager on GNU/Linux Mint.
-
The New Stack ☛ Firewalld: An Easier Way to Manage GNU/Linux Firewalls
If you use either Rocky GNU/Linux or AlmaLinux as your server operating system of choice, you’ll find them as powerful
-
Granular Permissions for the Administrator section of the Web Management
Currently any Web Management administrator users that are created all the same level of permissions for the Web Management Administrator pages. In addition Web Management tech users all access the same subset of features.