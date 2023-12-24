today's leftovers
Volker Krause ☛ KDE @ 37C3
Next week KDE will be present at the 37th Chaos Communication Congress (37C3) in Hamburg, Germany.
36C3
It’s been 4 years since 36C3, back when COVID still seemed like an isolated problem on the other side of the world. A lot has come out of 36C3 over the following years.
The Umweltbundesamt presented their work on eco-certifying software there, which ended up kick-starting KDE Eco and resulted in Okular being the first ever software application awarded the “Blauer Engel” eco label for sustainable software.
Open Hardware/Modding
Ruben Schade ☛ Third time’s the charm with XTIDE
The real magic for me was in later machines that have IDE controllers, but are limited by what drives and capacities they support. I’ve tried so many combinations of drives, and thus far have only got expensive and flaky disk-on-module devices working, or CompactFlash cards without UDMA which limits OS boot options.
What’s cool is that XTIDE can surface devices connected to integrated IDE controllers, whether they’re on ISA, PCI, or VLB. This would improve performance over the limited 8-bit ISA bus those XTIDE cards use.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi ZeroWriter eInk typewriter lets you take notes on the go
Because the ZeroWriter is built around a Pi Zero, you can use pretty much any USB keyboard as long as it’s compatible. Tincangames is using a 40% Vortex Core keyboard and the code shared in the project files is designed specifically for it. There are also STL files available for anyone who wants to download and 3D print the chassis that holds everything together.
