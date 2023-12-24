today's leftovers

Next week KDE will be present at the 37th Chaos Communication Congress (37C3) in Hamburg, Germany.

36C3

It’s been 4 years since 36C3, back when COVID still seemed like an isolated problem on the other side of the world. A lot has come out of 36C3 over the following years.

The Umweltbundesamt presented their work on eco-certifying software there, which ended up kick-starting KDE Eco and resulted in Okular being the first ever software application awarded the “Blauer Engel” eco label for sustainable software.