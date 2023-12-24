Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
Arduino ☛ The best Secret Santa gift in an oversized Furby
Some of YouTube’s most famous makers get together every year for a Secret Santa gift exchange. We already showed you the heartbeat-controlled drum machine that Sam Battle created for Ali Spagnola, but what did Battle receive? Roboticist extraordinaire James Bruton drew Battle and decided to build him this oversized robotic Furby.
Arduino ☛ Empowering the transportation of the future, with the Ohio State Buckeye Solar Racing Team
Arduino is ready to graduate its educational efforts in support of university-level STEM and R&D programs across the United States: this is where students come together to explore the solutions that will soon define their future, in terms of their personal careers and more importantly of their impact on the world.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico Becomes MIDI-Compatible Synth
ECE 4760 is a microcontroller course that runs at Cornell every year, and it gives students a wide remit to pursue various kinds of microcontroller projects. [Pelham Bergesen] took the class and built himself a MIDI-controllable synthesizer out of a Raspberry Pi Pico.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Good Raspberry Pi Pico boards are hard to 'crumb' by, but you will soon knead a Raspberry Breadstick
Filling the full length of the longest breadboard, the Raspberry Breadstick is a clever means to tidy up the breadboard and make projects easier to work on