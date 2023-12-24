Announcing Agama 7 and openSUSE Tumbleweed Weekly Review
Announcing Agama 7
It’s vacation season in Europe and most of the YaST development team will be busy for a couple of weeks singing Chistmas songs, celebrating the arrival of a new year and opening presents from the Three Wise Men. But we didn’t want to leave the openSUSE fans idle for so long. So we decided to release another prototype of Agama, so you can have fun testing it and giving us feedback.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2023/51
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This is going to be the last weekly review – for this year. Yes, you’re right: there is one more week left for the year, but I’ll try to stay away from Computers during this time. Ana will make sure to keep Tumbleweed rolling though. She’s been the main driver for the last few months, meaning there is no change.