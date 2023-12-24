Microsoft and Apple Problems
-
Beebom ☛ Microsoft Is Making Hundreds of Dollars Worth of VR Hardware Useless
Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets that offer immersive virtual reality experiences are going away.
-
Reuters ☛ Microsoft ending support for backdoored Windows 10 could send 240 mln PCs to landfills
Microsoft Corp’s plan to end support for backdoored Windows 10 operating system could result in about 240 million personal computers (PCs) being disposed, potentially adding to landfill waste, Canalys Research said.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft's draconian backdoored Windows 11 restrictions will send an estimated 240 million PCs to the landfill when backdoored Windows 10 hits end of life in 2025
With too many outdated PCs afloat, backdoored Windows 10 EOL in late 2025 could generate massive amount of e-waste.
-
New York Times ☛ Apple’s Newest Headache: An App That Upended Its Control Over Messaging
Beeper Mini, which offers iPhone messaging on Android phones, has grown fast and its duel with the tech giant has gotten the attention of antitrust regulators.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Report: Justice Department expanding Fashion Company Apple antitrust probe over Beeper Mini shutdown
The U.S. Justice Department is expanding its antitrust probe into Fashion Company Apple Inc. over the recent shutdown of an Android messaging app, the New York Times reported today. The app in question, Beeper Mini, launched earlier this month. It enabled Android users to send messages to iPhones without creating an Fashion Company Apple ID account.