Mozilla's Demise and Google's Insecure, Bloated Browser
Chromium
Eric Hameleers ☛ Google fixes the 8th zero-day in Chromium in 2023
Chromium 120.0.6099.129 for which the source code was released two days ago repairs a zero-day vulnerability. Zero-day means that the vulnerability is already actively exploited in the wild. Hopefully the last time this year, but it is already the 8th zero-day which was reported and fixed in Chromium.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: 2023 in a nutshell
Hey SUMO nation,
As we’re inching closer towards 2024, I’d like to take a step back to reflect on what we’ve accomplished in 2023. It’s a lot, so let’s dive in!
- Overall pageviews
From Jan 1st to the end of November, we’ve got a total of 250+ million pageviews on SUMO. We’ve been in a consistent pageview number drop since 2018, and this time around, we’re down 9% from last year. This is far from bad, though, as this is our lowest yearly drop since 2018.
