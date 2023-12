Whonix 16 approaching EOL

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023,

updated Dec 23, 2023



Whonix 16 is currently scheduled to reach EOL (end-of-life) on 2024-01-18. We strongly recommend that all Whonix users upgrade to Whonix 17 before then. For more information, see Upgrading to avoid EOL. Please note that Whonix 17 is available only on Qubes OS 4.2.

There are three ways to upgrade to Whonix 17:

Recommended: Perform a clean installation of Qubes OS 4.2.0, which comes with Whonix 17 templates preinstalled (if selected during installation).

