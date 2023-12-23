GNOME and LibreOffice in Nepal
Amita: GNOME Asia 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal
I had the opportunity to attend Gnome.Asia 2023 in Kathmandu, Nepal, during the first week of December (Dec 1 – 3), 2023 Here are the key highlights that made a long lasting impact on me: [...]
Document Foundation ☛ Recap of LibreOffice Localization Sprint 2023 in Nepal
Suraj Bhattarai, our Liaison for the LibreOffice Nepali Community, sent us this report: In October 2023, the LibreOffice Nepali Community organized an online localization event. They called it the “LibreOffice Localization Sprint 2023” with a tagline “Unlock Native: LibreOffice Speaks Nepali”.