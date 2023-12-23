Graphics: Vulkan Extensions and Wayland
Vulkan extensions Igalia helped ship in 2023
Last year I wrote a recap of the Vulkan extensions Igalia helped ship in 2022, and in this post I’ll do the exact same for 2023.
For context and quoting the previous recap:
The ongoing collaboration between Valve and Igalia lets me and some of my colleagues work on improving the open-source Vulkan and OpenGL Conformance Test Suite. This work is essential to ship quality Vulkan drivers and, from the Khronos side, to improve the Vulkan standard further by, among other things, adding new functionality through API extensions. When creating a new extension, apart from reaching consensus among vendors about the scope and shape of the new APIs, CTS tests are developed in order to check the specification text is clear and vendors provide a uniform implementation of the basic functionality, corner cases and, sometimes, interactions with other extensions.
Wayland proxy load balancer
Wayland clients (applications) may face various difficulties not primary caused by them. There are three main Wayland compositors (Mutter/Gnome, KWin/KDE and WLRoots/Sway) and every compositor behaves differently in some corner cases not exactly defined by Wayland standards (or bents the specification somehow).