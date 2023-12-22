GRUB 2.12 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2023



Hi all,

GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.12 that has been just released. You can find list of new features and major fixes since release 2.06 in the NEWS file.

We would like to thank all the people who have contributed to the project.

The tarball is available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.xz and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.xz.sig

Release is signed with the following fingerprint: BE5C 2320 9ACD DACE B20D B0A2 8C81 89F1 988C 2166

It's also available as a signed grub-2.12 tag in official git repository.

If you do not have xz support alternatively you may consider file https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.gz and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.gz.sig

If you want a binary version for Windows (i386-pc, i386-efi and x86_64-efi flavors) it is available under https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12-for-windows.zip and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12-for-windows.zip.sig

The GRUB documentation has been also updated and is available at https://www.gnu.org/software/grub/grub-documentation.html

Daniel



