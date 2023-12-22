GRUB 2.12 released
Hi all,
GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.12 that has been just released.
You can find list of new features and major fixes since release 2.06 in the
NEWS file.
We would like to thank all the people who have contributed to the project.
The tarball is available at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.xz
and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.xz.sig
Release is signed with the following fingerprint:
BE5C 2320 9ACD DACE B20D B0A2 8C81 89F1 988C 2166
It's also available as a signed grub-2.12 tag in official git repository.
If you do not have xz support alternatively you may consider file
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.gz and its signature at
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12.tar.gz.sig
If you want a binary version for Windows (i386-pc, i386-efi and x86_64-efi
flavors) it is available under
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12-for-windows.zip
and its signature at https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/grub/grub-2.12-for-windows.zip.sig
The GRUB documentation has been also updated and is available at
https://www.gnu.org/software/grub/grub-documentation.html
Daniel
