Announcing Incus 0.4

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2023



Just as we’re wrapping up 2023, one last Incus release!



Incus 0.4 is now out, including keepalive support in the command line tool, improved certificate management, new OVN configuration keys and the ability to create CephFS filesystems directly through Incus!

This is going to be the last release of Incus to benefit from any of the work that goes into Canonical LXD as their decision to re-license will be preventing us from taking in any additional fixes or improvements. You’ll find details about that in one of my previous posts.

