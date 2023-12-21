Devices and Open Hardware: Debian, Ubuntu, and More
The Register UK ☛ Debian preps ground to drop 32-bit x86 as separate edition
After a recent meetup in Cambridge, Debian developers are discussing how to start gradually dropping 32-bit x86 support.
CNX Software ☛ iKOOLCORE R2 (Core i3-N300) system review – Part2: Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense
In the first part of iKOOLCORE R2 mini PC & router review, I had a look at the hardware with an unboxing and a teardown of the defective chip maker Intel Core i3-N300 Alder Lake-N computer and also noticed the device booted to a UEFI shell. So for the second part of the review, I will report my experience installing Proxmox VE on the iKOOLCORE R2 and setting up and using Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense 2.7.2, and OpenWrt 23.05 virtual machines, making sure I can still use a physical display, keyboard, and mouse with Ubuntu while pfSense firewall is running. As a side note, the previous generation iKOOLCORE R1 mini PC that was sent to Ian for review with Proxmox VE and various virtual machines preinstalled OpenWrt, Debian 11, and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC set to Chinese language by default. As I understand it, iKOOLCORE still does that for the Chinese market, but not for the overseas markets potentially because they don’t want to handle two versions and potential customs issues. This review will be a bit different than other mini PCs, as I’ll mostly report my experience of using the iKOOLCORE R2 with Proxmox VE and the steps I had to follow to make everything work the way I wanted with Ubuntu 22.04 and pfSense OS running simultaneously.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra Processors
ASRock Industrial has released the NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series, engineered with defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra processors, specifically the Meteor Lake-H series.
Montana Linux ☛ Video: MiSTer FPGA, VGE's 2023 in review
Nico Cartron ☛ Simplifying my Home Automation setup
I bought a SONOFF Zigbee USB stick, as it is well supported by ZigbeeForDomoticz (the new name of the ZiGate plugin), as it now supports more than the ZiGate.
Ruben Schade ☛ Losing 5.25-inch bays
Today, most consumer cases don’t include 5.25-inch drive bays because “nobody uses” external storage anymore. I suspect cooling and aesthetics are likely the real reasons, things PC people simultaneously mock companies like Apple for caring about. The Fractal Pop hides 5.25-inch bays behind a magnetic latch, but that’s about it.
Omicron Limited ☛ Ballerinas are stepping into sensor suits so one Christmas you may be able to understand the nuances of The Nutcracker
Dr. Maiorani believes the FGD—which is informed by linguistics and semiotics (the study of sign-based communication) theories—can help create visualizations of "projections" happening during dance performances to help people understand what dance means.
Raspberry Pi ☛ This Pico-powered snowman lights up when you enter the room
A Raspberry Pi Pico W switches on each LED individually. Two blue ones are the eyes of the snowman, three orange ones make up the carrot nose, and seven red create the snowman’s smile. Eleven NeoPixels make up the top hat. White LEDs are scattered over the main body to make the snowman appear to be made of glittering snow.