KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2023



Every few years we port the key components of our software to a new version of Qt, taking the opportunity to remove cruft and leverage the updated features the most recent version of Qt has to offer us.

We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease. At the end of February 2024 we will publish Plasma 6, Frameworks 6 and a whole new set of applications in a special edition of KDE Gear all in one go.

If you have been following the updates here and here, you will know we are deep in the testing phase; and KDE is making available today the second Beta version of all the software we will include in the megarelease.

As with versions Alpha and the first Beta, this is a preview intended for developers and testers. The software in this second beta release is reaching stability fast, but it is still not 100% safe to use in a production environment. We still recommend you continue using stable versions of Plasma, Frameworks and apps for your everyday work. But if you do use this, watch out for bugs and report them promptly, so we can solve them.

