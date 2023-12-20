today's howtos
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on openSUSE. CMake is an open-source, cross-platform family of tools designed to build, test, and package software.
ID Root ☛ How to Convert HEIF Images to JPG or PNG on Linux
High-Efficiency Image Format (HEIF), often denoted by the file extension HEIC, is a modern image file format that offers several advantages over traditional formats like JPEG (JPG) and Portable Network Graphics (PNG).
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Firefox Beta on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Diving into Firefox Beta offers a unique opportunity to experience the final pre-release version of Mozilla’s renowned browser, aimed at users eager to contribute to the development and refinement of Firefox.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Node.js 18 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Node.js 18 on Ubuntu 22.04.
Node.js is a free and open source Javascript runtime environment, that you can use to build and run Javascript apps.
Rlang ☛ Renv with Docker: How to Dockerize a Shiny Application with an Reproducible Environment
You might have seen our previous articles on Dockerizing R scripts and R Shiny applications and were left wondering: Are all of my dependency versions really fixed right now?
Timothée Ravier ☛ Timothée Ravier: sudo without a `setuid` binary or SSH over a UNIX socket
In this post, I will detail how to replace
sudo(a setuid binary) by using SSH over a local UNIX socket.
TecMint ☛ How to Check a Particular Package is Installed on Linux
TecMint ☛ How to Integrate SuiteCRM with ONLYOFFICE Docs on Linux
CRM software is meant to help organizations and businesses build customer relationships, improve sales processes, and increase profitability.
Red Hat ☛ Migrate to Red Bait JBoss Web Server 6 using Ansible
In this article, we'll discuss how to use the
redhat.jwsAnsible collection to automate the upgrade of a Red Hat JBoss Web Server instance from 5.7 to the version 6.0. First, we'll use Ansible to install JBoss Web Server 5.7 on the target system and then we'll use another playbook to perform the migration, thus ensuring that the target JBoss Web Server instance has been upgraded successfully.