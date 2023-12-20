Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 20, 2023



Highlights of Zorin OS 17 include an updated desktop environment based on GNOME 43 and featuring a Quick Settings menu, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, full GTK4 theming, new Power modes, an advanced window-tiling experience, advanced window tiling, as well as a refined Activities Overview feature.

There’s also a new multitasking feature called Spatial Desktop, which consists of two desktop effects namely Desktop Cube and Spatial Workspace Switcher. These new effects are optional and need to be enabled in the Zorin Appearance tool under Effects.

