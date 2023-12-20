Tux Machines

Do We All Experience the Same Internet?

If any two people across the world from each other access the Internet at the same time, will they experience the same thing?

LinuxGizmos.com

ASRock Industrial Debuts NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series with Intel Core Ultra Processors

DietPi December 2023 news (version 8.25)

AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation

OpenCV 5 Extends Crowdfunding Campaign

WiSer Streamlines Serial Communication with Wireless Ease

Tor Project blog

Ten years from Snowden revelations – what’s next for Tor and privacy online?

If you look at the way post-2013 whistleblowers have been caught, it is clear the absolute most important thing you can do to maintain your anonymity is reduce the number of places in your operational activity where you can make mistakes. Tor and Tails still do precisely that.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 24, 2019

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More

Highlights of Zorin OS 17 include an updated desktop environment based on GNOME 43 and featuring a Quick Settings menu, a new screenshot and screen recording experience, full GTK4 theming, new Power modes, an advanced window-tiling experience, advanced window tiling, as well as a refined Activities Overview feature.

QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support

Highlights of QEMU 8.2 include a new virtio-sound device that allows for audio capture and playback from inside a guest machine using the configured audio backend of the host machine, and a new virtio-gpu rutabaga device that allows various abstractions of GPU and display virtualization.

Armbian Linux Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 5 Computers

This is a true Christmas gift for Raspberry Pi fans as they can now install a fully optimized GNU/Linux distribution on the Raspberry Pi 5 computer, based either on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs

Previously a remix of Arch Linux ARM, the Fedora Asahi Remix distribution is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the Asahi Linux project and the Fedora Project, enabling you to have a proper daily driver on your Apple Silicon Mac thanks to Fedora Linux’s excellent 64-bit ARM support.

Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The big news for Linux users in Firefox 121 is the enablement of the Wayland compositor by default instead of XWayland. Apart from improving the graphics performance, this also brings support for touchpad and touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, and other goodies.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets

Based on the recently released Alpine Linux 3.19, postmarketOS 23.12 is here to introduce support for Chromebook devices, including the Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6″, Samsung Chromebook, Google Gru Chromebooks, Google Kukui Chromebooks, Google Oak Chromebooks, Google Trogdor Chromebooks, Google Veyron Chromebooks, as well as other Google Chromebooks with a 64-bit processor.

There’s also a new multitasking feature called Spatial Desktop, which consists of two desktop effects namely Desktop Cube and Spatial Workspace Switcher. These new effects are optional and need to be enabled in the Zorin Appearance tool under Effects.

Read on

Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 121 web browser, slated for release on December 19th, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy
Yet another year is coming to an end and we’re taking a look back at how we advocated for FreeBSD in 2023
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
OpenSSH 9.2 released
This release contains fixes for two security problems and a memory safety problem
Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!
Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes
KDE vs Gnome: Which Desktop Environment Is Right for You
KDE and Gnome are two of the most popular desktop environments (DEs) in Linux today
DietPi 8.25 Enhances User Experience on Multiple Platforms
DietPi 8.25 introduces support for Orange Pi 3B and PINE64 STAR64, enhancing options for diverse SBC users
MuseScore 4.2 Notation Software Just Got an Even Better
MuseScore 4.2, a free and open-source notation software, introduces precise guitar bend input, improved part synchronization, and more
QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support
QEMU 8.2 open-source virtualization software has been released today as the second major update in the QEMU 8.0 series, bringing several new features and many improvements.
A Better Mastodon Client
I like the idea of social media algorithms but I hate the implementations
Announcing Brise theme
As some people know, I’m contributing quite a lot to the Breeze style for the Plasma 6 release and I don’t intend to stop doing that
Our work isn't over: Keep fighting for the freedom to learn
IDAD may be over, but the fight isn't. Read a summary of this year's activities, and learn how you can continue to take action to help end DRM
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical BitTorrent Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Shotcut - New Version 23.12: Fight the Good Fight
This is release is a small collection of fixes and upgrades
It's Farce [original]
"It's FOSS" covers/promotes non-FOSS, contrary to its name
Tux Machines at 200,000+ [original]
Tux Machines at 200,000+
Armbian Linux Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi 5 Computers
The Armbian project announced today that their Debian/Ubuntu-based ARM distribution is now available for Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.
systemd-sysusers and Chimera Linux
The project and its development is proving very useful to me for seeing how a Linux distribution is built and evolved over time
This App can Show Live Captions on Your Ubuntu Desktop
live captions app that provides real-time automatic subtitles on GNU/Linux desktop
Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs
Fedora Asahi Remix is now available for download as a Fedora Linux spin that runs on Apple Silicon Macs with the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Wayland.
iKOOLCORE R2 (Core i3-N300) system review – Part2: Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense
I will report my experience installing Proxmox VE on the iKOOLCORE R2 and setting up and using Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense 2.7.2, and OpenWrt 23.05 virtual machines
Another update on GNOME Settings
For the past months since my last update our project has been thriving with active contributors and positive interactions in our issue tracker and chat channels
“The Fairphone experiment is changing the tech industry.”
That’s what iFixit founder and CEO Kyle Wiens thinks after tracking Fairphone’s journey over the last ten years
Qubes OS 4.2.0 Rolls Out with Dom0 Rebased to Fedora 37
Qubes OS 4.2.0 features enhanced SELinux support and upgraded Dom0 and Xen
Mabox Linux proves that old-school Linux is here to stay, and it's free to use
With a window manager straight out of Linux's past, Mabox shows that what was once great can remain relevant - and even exciting
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
That’s more than half a year ago now, so let’s take a look at what changed since then
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
Kumander OS is an innovative, lightweight Debian-based OS
Thunderbird for Android
progress reports
Arcan 0.6.3 - I, pty: the fool
It has been well over a year since last time
OpenSSH 9.6 Arrives: Patching Up and Powering Up
Secure your remote connections with OpenSSH 9.6. This update plugs critical security holes and adds user-friendly features like Channel Timeout and ED25519 key support.
GNU/Linux and Norway (Linux Has Caught Up With Windows) [original]
Windows was at 37.63% two years ago and "Linux" (combined) at 21%
PostmarketOS 23.12 is Here: Breathing New Life into Smartphones
Learn about the key new features of the PostmarketOS 23.12 bringing a total of 45 device support.
2024 Will Be Historic Year for Tux Machines [original]
20th birthday
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
KWin now supports ICC profiles
LosslessCut: A GUI Front-End for FFmpeg for Audio/Video Editing
LosslessCut is a free and open-source GUI front-end for the FFmpeg CLI tool
FOSS, BSD, Devices, and More
Scripting on Linux with Garrett Wilke
Garrett's Linux journey began in 1998 with Mandrake Linux
Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS
Manjaro Linux 23.1 is available for download as the first major update in the Manjaro Linux 23 series bringing a newer kernel, newer desktop environments, and updated components to the Arch Linux-based distro.
Difference Between Arch Linux and Manjaro
In the realm of Linux distributions, Arch Linux and Manjaro Linux stand out as two popular choices among users
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023
The 167th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 17th, 2023.
One More Week [original]
till xmas
GNU/Linux in Islands (It's Looking Positive) [original]
If in 2024 GNU/Linux makes similar gains, Windows will be in severe trouble, having already seen its revenue collapsing in 2023
Supporting Tuxmachines [original]
We are grateful for all your support and appreciate the gestures each one of you has shared
ODROID-M1S review – Part 1: Ubuntu 20.04, V8uS touchscreen display, UPS Kit, and WiFi Module BK5
We will test the installation procedure with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
11 Best Free and Open Source Unified Modeling Language Tools
Many open source UML tools are available
Review: rlxos 2023.11 "Silanghana"
rlxos (sometimes written RLXOS) is an independent Linux distribution which runs on an immutable filesystem and features the Xfce desktop
postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
postmarketOS 23.12 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices.
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
