Proprietary Software and Phony Security
-
YLE ☛ HUS patient data breach broader than initially thought, NBI says
The suspect, a former employee at the hospital district, has claimed that curiosity was the motive behind the crimes, according to investigators.
-
Federal News Network ☛ How to get to the bottom of the hype about software bills of materials
The Biden administration's executive order on cybersecurity from three years ago alerted the uninitiated to the existence of software bills of material (SBOMs). The idea is, knowing all of the elements that make up a software package can help buyers better understand their cybersecurity holes. But can the SBOM also give hackers the blueprint they need. For analysis, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Endor Labs adviser and former federal cybersecurity manager Chris Hughes.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Security patch breaks Wi-Fi on Windows 11 PCs with Qualcomm 802.11r Wi-Fi module
Due to a security patch update deployed via Windows Update, notebooks with 802.11r are unable to use WiFi.
-
ZDNet ☛ This new Canonical feature solves my biggest problem with online productivity apps [Ed: ZDNet tells us that Canonical promoting proprietary spyware is a "feature"]
Canonical knows this and plans to add a feature in Ubuntu 24.04, by way of snap, that makes it possible to quickly install either the Google Workspace or Office 365 Online wrapper with a simple command (so no more having to first install the Chrome or Chromium browsers and then click Menu > Save and Share > Create shortcut).