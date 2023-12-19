FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy

Tux Machines

Do We All Experience the Same Internet?

If any two people across the world from each other access the Internet at the same time, will they experience the same thing?

9to5Linux

Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs

Previously a remix of Arch Linux ARM, the Fedora Asahi Remix distribution is the result of a multi-year collaboration between the Asahi Linux project and the Fedora Project, enabling you to have a proper daily driver on your Apple Silicon Mac thanks to Fedora Linux’s excellent 64-bit ARM support.

Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

The big news for Linux users in Firefox 121 is the enablement of the Wayland compositor by default instead of XWayland. Apart from improving the graphics performance, this also brings support for touchpad and touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, and other goodies.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets

Based on the recently released Alpine Linux 3.19, postmarketOS 23.12 is here to introduce support for Chromebook devices, including the Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6″, Samsung Chromebook, Google Gru Chromebooks, Google Kukui Chromebooks, Google Oak Chromebooks, Google Trogdor Chromebooks, Google Veyron Chromebooks, as well as other Google Chromebooks with a 64-bit processor.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

DietPi December 2023 news (version 8.25)

AAEON launches 3.5” GENE-EHL7 SBC for Industrial Automation

OpenCV 5 Extends Crowdfunding Campaign

WiSer Streamlines Serial Communication with Wireless Ease

OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot Capability

ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series

news

FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2023

Yet another year is coming to an end and we’re taking a look back at how we advocated for FreeBSD in 2023. Highlights include a return to regularly attending in-person events, celebrating 30 years of FreeBSD, increasing the number of FreeBSD interns, and increasing our PR efforts. All of these efforts combined work towards a goal of increasing the visibility of FreeBSD to a broader audience.

Advocating for FreeBSD is a key part of the Foundation’s mission. We want to make sure FreeBSD is always part of the operating system conversation. We want to help folks get started and ensure that commercial and academic users are aware of FreeBSD as a solution for their IT stack, products, and research. We want to keep the community informed on the important and interesting FreeBSD work, and ensure that companies using FreeBSD have a place to be heard among developers. That is why we spend time talking about advocacy, and why we want you to be aware of our efforts. Please take a minute to review FreeBSD Advocacy in 2023.

Read on

DietPi 8.25 Enhances User Experience on Multiple Platforms
DietPi 8.25 introduces support for Orange Pi 3B and PINE64 STAR64, enhancing options for diverse SBC users
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: BBC Micros, Acorn Electron, Purism, and Raspberry Pi
4 stories for today
Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 121 web browser, slated for release on December 19th, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
That’s more than half a year ago now, so let’s take a look at what changed since then
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
OpenSSH 9.2 released
This release contains fixes for two security problems and a memory safety problem
GNU/Linux and Norway (Linux Has Caught Up With Windows) [original]
Windows was at 37.63% two years ago and "Linux" (combined) at 21%
 
Proprietary Software and Phony Security
4 stories
FreeBSD 2023 in Review: Advocacy
Yet another year is coming to an end and we’re taking a look back at how we advocated for FreeBSD in 2023
systemd-sysusers and Chimera Linux
The project and its development is proving very useful to me for seeing how a Linux distribution is built and evolved over time
This App can Show Live Captions on Your Ubuntu Desktop
live captions app that provides real-time automatic subtitles on GNU/Linux desktop
Programming Leftovers
Go and more
Free Software Leftovers
OpenBao, LibreOffice, and more
Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs
Fedora Asahi Remix is now available for download as a Fedora Linux spin that runs on Apple Silicon Macs with the KDE Plasma desktop environment on Wayland.
today's howtos
today's howtos, slower than usual
Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!
Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes
iKOOLCORE R2 (Core i3-N300) system review – Part2: Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense
I will report my experience installing Proxmox VE on the iKOOLCORE R2 and setting up and using Ubuntu 22.04, pfSense 2.7.2, and OpenWrt 23.05 virtual machines
Another update on GNOME Settings
For the past months since my last update our project has been thriving with active contributors and positive interactions in our issue tracker and chat channels
“The Fairphone experiment is changing the tech industry.”
That’s what iFixit founder and CEO Kyle Wiens thinks after tracking Fairphone’s journey over the last ten years
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
Android Leftovers
Android: Introducing the New Photo Picker
Qubes OS 4.2.0 Rolls Out with Dom0 Rebased to Fedora 37
Qubes OS 4.2.0 features enhanced SELinux support and upgraded Dom0 and Xen
Mabox Linux proves that old-school Linux is here to stay, and it's free to use
With a window manager straight out of Linux's past, Mabox shows that what was once great can remain relevant - and even exciting
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Going Linux, Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows cost
Games: Steam, Universim, Retro, GOG, and More
8 stories by Liam Dawe
Kumander Linux: This New Distro Puts You in Charge of Computing
Kumander OS is an innovative, lightweight Debian-based OS
Thunderbird for Android
progress reports
Arcan 0.6.3 - I, pty: the fool
It has been well over a year since last time
OpenSSH 9.6 Arrives: Patching Up and Powering Up
Secure your remote connections with OpenSSH 9.6. This update plugs critical security holes and adds user-friendly features like Channel Timeout and ED25519 key support.
PostmarketOS 23.12 is Here: Breathing New Life into Smartphones
Learn about the key new features of the PostmarketOS 23.12 bringing a total of 45 device support.
2024 Will Be Historic Year for Tux Machines [original]
20th birthday
Server Leftovers
2 about security issues
Linux-centric Devices and Raspberry Pi
2 about Raspberry Pi
Programming Leftovers
Qt, Shell, and R
kernel devrooms at FOSDEM 2024 and graphics milestones
Some Linux kernel stuff
Ubuntu: Speedups, ODROID-M1S, and HowTos
4 news stories
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
KWin now supports ICC profiles
EasyOS Development (and OE)
by BK
Security and FUD, Windows TCO
incidents, patches, FUD
LosslessCut: A GUI Front-End for FFmpeg for Audio/Video Editing
LosslessCut is a free and open-source GUI front-end for the FFmpeg CLI tool
FOSS, BSD, Devices, and More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
python and more
Perl / Raku Programming
Some links for the Perl / Raku crowd
today's howtos
many howtos for Monday
Qemu Images Unveiled: ScummVM, DuskOS, FreeRTOS...
advent calendar
Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security Podcast, TWIL, LHS, and LINUX Unplugged
4 new episodes
Android Leftovers
iPhone Vs. Android – Which One Should You Get
Android Leftovers
One UI 6 (Android 14) for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 starts rolling out in the US
Android Leftovers
Play Store adding support for uninstalling apps from other Android devices
KDE vs Gnome: Which Desktop Environment Is Right for You
KDE and Gnome are two of the most popular desktop environments (DEs) in Linux today
Scripting on Linux with Garrett Wilke
Garrett's Linux journey began in 1998 with Mandrake Linux
Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS
Manjaro Linux 23.1 is available for download as the first major update in the Manjaro Linux 23 series bringing a newer kernel, newer desktop environments, and updated components to the Arch Linux-based distro.
Difference Between Arch Linux and Manjaro
In the realm of Linux distributions, Arch Linux and Manjaro Linux stand out as two popular choices among users
ext4 data corruption in 6.1 stable tree
stable kernels before 6.5
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023
The 167th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 17th, 2023.
One More Week [original]
till xmas
GNU/Linux in Islands (It's Looking Positive) [original]
If in 2024 GNU/Linux makes similar gains, Windows will be in severe trouble, having already seen its revenue collapsing in 2023
Supporting Tuxmachines [original]
We are grateful for all your support and appreciate the gestures each one of you has shared
ODROID-M1S review – Part 1: Ubuntu 20.04, V8uS touchscreen display, UPS Kit, and WiFi Module BK5
We will test the installation procedure with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
11 Best Free and Open Source Unified Modeling Language Tools
Many open source UML tools are available
Review: rlxos 2023.11 "Silanghana"
rlxos (sometimes written RLXOS) is an independent Linux distribution which runs on an immutable filesystem and features the Xfce desktop
Integrity, TCO, and Security Isssues
Security mostly
Kernel: Linus Torvalds and Changwoo Min's Take on BPF-extensible scheduler class
Some Linux stuff
Free Software for Android and SparkFun's Xmas Stuff
embedded things
FOSS, Gentoo, FSFE, and Debian
today's leftovers mixed
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Plenty in YouTube
Many videos and shows
Linux 6.7-rc6
almost over
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Proprietary Stuff and Linux
Microsoft and worse
postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
postmarketOS 23.12 has been released today as the latest stable update to this Alpine Linux-based operating system for mobile devices.
Red Hat and RHEL Leftovers
mostly corporate stuff unfortunately
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Perl Programming Leftovers
From perl.org
today's howtos
new and older howtos
Weekly Roundups: Linux on Mobile, GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Linux Weekly Roundup
3 new roundup
Red Hat is Now Selling Buzzwords, Vapourware and Nonsensical Hype Instead of GNU/Linux
Getting worse, not technical at all
Android Leftovers
This Firefox for Android feature you've been begging for is finally here
’Patch Level’ Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6 Released
The Germany-based enterprise-focused open-source software company Univention today announced the release of Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6
GNUnet News: Update for NGI Zero Entrust: GNS to DNS Migration and Zone Management
Milestone 2b: A GNS Registrar Frontend
LibreOffice 24.2: Best New Features
Highlights of the best features of LibreOffice 24.2, currently in beta.
Programming Leftovers
C++, R, and more
today's leftovers
SUSE, Games, and more
today's howtos
many howtos later in the week
Open Hardware/Modding: New Essential Guide to Electronics in Shenzhen, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More Rigid//Proprietary Options
Some hardware projects/products
Android Leftovers
10 Accessories Every Android User Will Want For 2024
Wine 9.0-rc2 Released
Binary packages are in the process of being built
PowerDNS DNSdist 1.8.3 released
We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features
today's leftovers
KDE, Mint, and more
Fake 'Open Source' and Fake Security
3 stories/examples
This Week in GNOME and Other GNOME Development News
Some GNOME news
Prompt - by Christian Hergert (GNOME)
new software
Security Leftovers
Security and FUD
Openwashing and Linux Foundation Fluff
pseudo-FOSS
New Article About Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) and a Call for Support [original]
Today it's also my birthday