A sophisticated and versatile malware called NKAbuse has been discovered operating as both a flooder and a backdoor, targeting Linux desktops in Colombia, Mexico, and Vietnam.

According to a report this week from Kaspersky, this cross-platform threat, written in Go, exploits the NKN blockchain-oriented peer-to-peer networking protocol. NKAbuse can infect Linux systems, as well as Linux-derived architectures like MISP and ARM — which places Internet of Things (IoT) devices at risk as well.

The decentralized NKN network hosts more than 60,000 official nodes, and employs various routing algorithms to streamline data transmission by identifying the most efficient node pathway toward a given payload's destination.