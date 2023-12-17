Openwashing and Linux Foundation Fluff
-
It's FOSS ☛ Blast from the Past: DG/UX UNIX Operating System [Ed: Once again, "It's FOSS" covers non-FOSS]
Relive the nostalgia with me as I recall my experience with the DG/UX UNIX OS and Data General's AViiON workstations and servers.
-
SDx Central ☛ Open Networking Foundation merges open source networking portfolio into Linux Foundation [Ed: LF-sponsored publisher, LF-sponsored openwashing puff piece]
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced today that it is merging its portfolio of open source networking projects into the Linux Foundation (LF) as independent projects.
Founded in 2011, ONF has been the driving force behind many open source innovations in software-defined networking, network disaggregation, and network programmability. The ONF open source project portfolio includes the SEBA reference platform for broadband access networks, the VOLTHA platform for controlling passive optical networks, the Aether initiative for private 5G and edge computing, SD-RAN for open radio access networks, and P4 for programming network data planes.
-
ONF merges networking projects portfolio into Linux Foundation
The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) today announced that its portfolio of leading open source networking projects, encompassing access, edge and cloud solutions, are set to graduate to become independent projects under the Linux Foundation (LF). The move creates independent, community-led governance for the three major project areas: Broadband, Aether and P4, and sets the projects up for broader collaboration and adoption. As a result of this merger, ONF will be dissolved, transferring all operations to LF.