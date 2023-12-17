Openwashing and Linux Foundation Fluff

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) announced today that it is merging its portfolio of open source networking projects into the Linux Foundation (LF) as independent projects.

Founded in 2011, ONF has been the driving force behind many open source innovations in software-defined networking, network disaggregation, and network programmability. The ONF open source project portfolio includes the SEBA reference platform for broadband access networks, the VOLTHA platform for controlling passive optical networks, the Aether initiative for private 5G and edge computing, SD-RAN for open radio access networks, and P4 for programming network data planes.