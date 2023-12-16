Mesa and Qubes OS Bugfixes
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 23.3.1
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 23.3.1 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on December 27th.
Cheers, Eric
QSB-098: CPU microcode updates not loaded with dom0 kernel version 6.6.x
We have published Qubes Security Bulletin 098: CPU microcode updates not loaded with dom0 kernel version 6.6.x. The text of this QSB and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this QSB, please see the end of this announcement.