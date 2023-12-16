The Cathedral and the Bazaar (Book) Turns 25 in a Few Months

Plasma Mobile developer Devin Lin outlines in a blog post details about the work he has done in the past few months to make Plasma 6 a reality for mobile devices and to get it ready for the KDE “Mega Release” (includes KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.04) scheduled for late February 2024.

KDE Frameworks 5.113 looks like a small update as the KDE devs are now focusing most of their efforts on the upcoming KDE Frameworks 6, KDE Plasma 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 releases, due in late February 2024.

Manjaro 23.1 is here a little over three months after Manjaro 23.0 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. Manjaro 23.0 shipped with Linux kernel 6.5, which now reached its end of supported life, so the new release should bring an extra layer of hardware support.

GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.