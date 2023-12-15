Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Eben Moglen in 2012: “Facebook Will Not Have Success for 10 More Years.”
transcript of Moglen
Microsoft Windows: Security Patches for a Fee. Flee to GNU/Linux (Many Already Do).
Windows revenue has collapsed
New
Links 15/12/2023: Train DRM and Finland's Russia-route Trains Re-purposed for Domestic Use
Links for the day
Amazon: Almost 150 Billion Dollars in Debt in Just 5 Years (or 30 Billion Per Year, on Average)
No wonder there are so many layoffs and units get shut down entirely
A System Designed for 'Legalised' Plunder (Only by the Rich, Making Themselves Even Richer as Long as This System Exists)
ISDS has a lot to do with patents
[Video] Lessons to be Learned From Gandi's Death (Total Webhosting Solutions B.V. Shaking Down Customers)
Gandi won't be remembered kindly
[Video] The Fake Economy and the Pump-and-Dump Scheme With Useless Gadgets and False Promises/Prophecies From Companies With Fake Valuations
When your government "creates" 20 billion dollars per day by merely borrowing money, maybe you're at the cusp of Ponzi scheme gone awry
Links 14/12/2023: COVID-19 Rebounding, Northern Ireland Police Breach Under Fresh Scrutiny
Links for the day
[Video] 'Modern' Computing Excessively Bloated, Wasteful, and User-Restricting
It's all about money and deterioration is always at the users' expense
Links 14/12/2023: Food Insecurity and Escalations in the Red Sea
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news
Links 14/12/2023: Growing Tensions in the Far East and More Crackdowns on Dissent
Links for the day
Links 13/12/2023: COP28 and GAFAM Monopolies/Monopsonies Under Some More Fire
Links for the day