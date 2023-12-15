Arduino/Linux on Boards: ESP32, Mixtile, and Fairphone
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is an ESP32 board in Arduino Pro Mini form factor
SparkFun’s latest development board, the ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini, puts the Espressif ESP32-PICO-MINI-02 on a compact Arduino Pro Mini footprint. It also includes an onboard QWICC connector for easy interfacing with a wide range of sensors and peripherals. We have already covered other Sparkfun dev boards like DataLogger IoT, Datalogger IoT – 9DoF, and SparkFun Thing Plus Matter you can check those out if interested.
-
CNX Software ☛ Mixtile Core 3588E development kit review – Part 1: Unboxing and first boot
Mixtile Core 3588E is a Rockchip RK3588 SO-DIMM system-on-module with up to 32GB LPDDR4 and 256GB eMMC flash that follows NVIDIA Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX, and Orin Nano form factor and should work with any board made for Jetson SO-DIMM modules. We first covered the module last April, but Mixtile is now shipping their Rockchip RK3588 module and sent us a development kit with the Mixtile Core 3588 SoM fitted with a fansink and a carrier board that looks quite similar to the NVIDIA Jetson Nano developer kit we reviewed a few years ago, although its design is closer to the new B01 developer kit as we’ll see below. We’ll start the review with an unboxing and first boot, before testing it in more detail with Ubuntu 22.04 in the second part of the review.
-
Six ways to make your headphones sound better
So you bought a new pair of headphones, but you feel there’s something missing in the sound. Or maybe you feel your existing pair isn’t delivering the same zing it did when you first got them. Either way, there are a few hacks you can use to get them to sound better.