Microsoft Antitrust Abuses, Taking Over Domains, Taking Over "Voice of OSI" (Blog of OSI)
-
Neowin ☛ Microsoft defends Edge’s predatory practices with cringe and audacious reply on X
Ah, the sweet memories of 2019, when Microsoft Edge Chromium was in its inception. A pure, Google-free browser with solid compatibility, snappy performance, and no bloat. Good times! Now, wake up; it is the end of 2023, and Microsoft Edge is spiraling down in a head-scratching attempt to become one of the most disliked browsers.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft seizes infrastructure of top cybercrime group [Ed: But Microsoft is also a crime group, so the underlying issue is unresolved]
Relying on a court order, the tech giant seized websites belonging to a top purveyor of fraudulent Abusive Monopolist Microsoft accounts.
-
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Disrupts Cybercrime Service That Created 750 Million Fraudulent Accounts [Ed: Microsoft committed many vastly worse crimes]
Microsoft disrupts Storm-1152, a cybercrime-as-a-service business facilitating phishing, identity theft, and DDoS attacks.
-
OSI Blog ☛ 2023 in review: many reasons to celebrate [Ed: Microsoft people now speak for the OSI and write the official OSI blog]
Wrapping up a busy one for the Open Source Initiative as we celebrated the 25th anniversary of Open Source while looking towards present and future challenges and opportunities.