In November, Hunters International claimed that they had attacked Covenant Care. Since that time, they have been leaking what appears to be more and more patients’ protected health information (PHI) and employees’ personal information.

Covenant Care operates services providing skilled nursing, residential care, therapy services, and home health care at 29 locations in California and Nevada.

There is no notice on their website about any data security incident and nothing posted on HHS’s public breach tool. According to Hunters, they encrypted files, but there is nothing on Covenant Care’s site that indicates any disruption in services or care at all.