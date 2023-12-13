Tux Machines

OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support

9to5Linux

Calamares 3.3 Released as the Next Generation Graphical Installer for Linux

Calamares 3.3 brings numerous changes, including support for more options in the Bootloader module when building the kernel command line, revamped fstab configuration, and support for skipping the bootloader installation in the Partition module in more scenarios.

KDE Gear 23.08.4 Released as the Last Update in the Series

KDE Gear 23.08.4 comes about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.3 to fix the StartPage search engine default configuration and address a crash that occurred when starting a new session after a crash in the Falkon web browser, as well as to fix configuration reloading in kdepim-runtime.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023

Ubuntu Buzz !

What To Do After Installing Trisquel 11 Aramo

This tutorial will help you with our practical suggestions about what to do after installing Trisquel 11 on your computer and laptop. This is intended mainly for beginner users especially those new in GNU/Linux world. Lastly, we wish easy computing for you with software freedom. Now let's practice.

Security Leftovers

LXD now re-licensed and under a CLA
Per the commit message performing the re-licensing, all further contributions will be under the AGPLv3 license and all contributions from Canonical employees have been re-licensed to AGPLv3
Microsoft People Control People From Within ('Secure' Boot and BSOD)
Linux Blamed for Everything (Even Unpatched Systems, Years-Old CVEs)
Today in Techrights
Zorin OS 17 Beta Released with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and More
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the general availability for public testing of the beta version of the upcoming Zorin OS 17 release, which promises new and exciting features.
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETA Release
This is the BETA release for Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia”
2023 in Review
Krita 5.2.2 Released
We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2
GNU/Linux (and ChromeOS) Up About 2% This Past Year
Security Leftovers
Linux vger mailing list migration to subspace.kernel.org
Geekbench ML Ported to GNU/Linux
Linux Mint 21.3 and Zorin 17 are beta buddies
2024 and the Linux Desktop: Cosmic, KDE Plasma 6, and Linux Mint News
Linux has been increasing its share of the desktop market, but 2024 promises a number of developments that could propel it to its best year yet....
Microsoft: Down From 100% to 7% in Just Over a Decade (Vietnam)
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS Plans for Snap-Free Minimal Option
Learn about the new minimal snap-free option in Lubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat with additional new features and updates.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Charmed Kafka, and Ubuntu Desktop in 2023
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
New Akademy 2023 and LinDoz 2023 Videos
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Bad NEWS, Emacs, and Why Emacs
Microsoft Under Antitrust Investigation Again
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, CologneChip, and ESP32
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, and WordPress Briefing
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: 30th Anniversary of DOOM, Valve/Steam, Humble
In Nigeria, Africa's Largest Population (by Far), Windows May Soon Fall to Just 5% Market Share
Android Leftovers
Android Private Space Brings Secure Place to Hide Apps
Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero Allwinner H618 SBC follows Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W form factor
Banana Pi says they will provide a Ubuntu Desktop image for the board but have yet to provide a link in the board’s wiki
Raspberry Pi Changes HATs
Following on the heels of their Raspberry Pi 5 launch and some specifications for their RP1 all-in-one peripheral chip
OKdo CM3 SODIMM with up to 2GB RAM and optional Wi-Fi 4 support
The module is also compatible with multiple operating systems including Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 10, Buildroot, YOCTO, and Android 11/12
Kdenlive 23.08.4 released
Kdenlive 23.08.4 comes with a safeguard when working with variable framerate footage and fixes time remapping and subtitling issues
How to Support Tux Machines and Techrights for Next Year
"Master" and "Main" Branch Not Just About Words Anymore
Solving the Looming Developer Liability Problem
Linux 6.7-rc5
Security Leftovers
Ethical Hacking Distro Kali Linux 2023.4 Brings Support for Raspberry Pi 5
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2023.4 as the last update of the year for their popular ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux.
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
Galaxy A52s users in India can rejoice as phone gets Android 14 update
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.6 and Linux 6.1.67
Perl Programming
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023
The 166th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 10th, 2023.
It's FOSS: We Know It's Non-FOSS, But We Promote it Anyway
Unvanquished 0.54.1 is here
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux (TWIL), LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
Integrity, Authenticity, and Security
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: Sparkfun, Raspberry Pi, and Arduino
Pamac Now Supports Libadwaita and Fully Adapts to GNOME 45
Pamac 11.7.0 brings libadwaita and GNOME 45 integration for full adaptivity and Phosh support for versatile use
TQ MBa8MP-RAS314 i.MX 8M Plus single board computer targets industrial, medical, and transportation applications
TQ has recently introduced a single board computer (SBC) called MBa8MP-RAS314
Raspberry Pi 5 Goes Under the X-ray
Most Hackaday readers will know to some extent what lies inside their computer
5 things I learned from using Ubuntu
I am new to the Linux world, and there's a lot that I learned in my journey with using Ubuntu
Debian 12.4 Arrives with EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Fix
Discover the latest Debian 12.4 release, addressing critical bug advisories and security issues with kernel-image-6.1.0-15.
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux ERP Software
All of the software featured in this article is released under a freely distributable license
Review: Lernstick 12
Lernstick is a portable and secure learning and working environment for school and at home that can be installed on external storage media
How to Skip Blanks While Paste in LibreOffice Calc
This guide explains how to paste by skipping empty cells in LibreOffice Calc.
Linux Mint 21.3 "Virginia" Beta is Out for Testing
Round up of the new features of Linux Mint 21.3 Beta which is now available to download and test.
today's leftovers
Apple and Microsoft Woes
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 changes in the context of Red Hat OpenShift workloads
Workloads that need to adapt to the changes will typically share some activity patterns
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
5 things I learned from using Ubuntu
I chose the daily driver Ubuntu 23.04 on a low-powered Geekmon mini PC with an Intel Celeron Processor and 8GB of RAM
Mission Center Now Shows Intel GPU Usage, Available as AppImage
Intel GPU support has been added to the Linux system monitor app Mission Center
postmarketOS // How to become a Trusted Contributor
We considered making a process for becoming a Core Team member as well
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, LOSS Weekly, and Many New Videos
Alpine Linux 3.19 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.19 as a major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.