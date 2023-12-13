LXD now re-licensed and under a CLA

Per the commit message performing the re-licensing, all further contributions will be under the AGPLv3 license and all contributions from Canonical employees have been re-licensed to AGPLv3.

However, Canonical does not own the copyright on any contribution from non-employees, such as the many changes they have imported from Incus over the past few months. Those therefore remain under the Apache2 license that they were contributed under.

As a result, Canonical cannot release LXD under the AGPLv3 license and likely never will be able to. LXD is now under a weird mix of Apache2 and AGPLv3 with no clear metadata indicating what file or what part of each file is under one license or the other.

