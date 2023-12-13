Geekbench ML Ported to GNU/Linux
-
Geekbench ML 0.6
The newest preview of Geekbench for ML workloads is now here, delivering several improvements in our testing methodology for even more accurate measurement of real-world performance, as well as support for three entirely new platforms: Geekbench ML is now available on PC, Mac, and Linux. As companies continue to deliver newer, faster, and better AI systems and features, our updated frameworks and models make it possible to compare ML performance across devices and platforms with Geekbench’s well-known usability.
This new preview is available on iOS at the Apple App Store, on Android through the Google Play Store, and newly available for macOS, Windows, and Linux through our downloads page.
-
Geekbench ML Benchmark App Now Supports Linux
Wondering how your current Linux system will handle AI and ML-related workloads? Well, now you can find out.
Primate Labs, makers of the hugely popular Geekbench software, has released a new preview build of their machine-learning benchmarking tool, Geekbench ML.
And it now supports Linux.
Geekbench ML launched on Android and iOS a few years back. But with Intel and AMD adding neural processing capabilities to their latest chips to power ML-accelerated workflows on desktop PCs and laptops, this app is branching out too.