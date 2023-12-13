Geekbench ML Ported to GNU/Linux

The newest preview of Geekbench for ML workloads is now here, delivering several improvements in our testing methodology for even more accurate measurement of real-world performance, as well as support for three entirely new platforms: Geekbench ML is now available on PC, Mac, and Linux. As companies continue to deliver newer, faster, and better AI systems and features, our updated frameworks and models make it possible to compare ML performance across devices and platforms with Geekbench’s well-known usability.

This new preview is available on iOS at the Apple App Store, on Android through the Google Play Store, and newly available for macOS, Windows, and Linux through our downloads page.