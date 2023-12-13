Linux vger mailing list migration to subspace.kernel.org

Over the past few months we've migrated all of the vger.kernel.org mailing lists, with the exception of the Big One (linux-kernel, aka LKML). This list alone is responsible for about 80% of all vger mailing list traffic, so we left it for the last.

This Thursday, December 14, at 11AM Pacific (19:00 UTC), we will switch the MX record for vger to point to the new location (subspace.kernel.org), which will complete the mailing list migration from the legacy vger server to the new infrastructure.

# What to expect on the migration day

This is a non-disruptive process and there should be no interruption in message delivery. However, there will be a period of about an hour when the archives on lore.kernel.org/linux-kernel will not be updated due to the backend archive being moved to the new location. Any messages received during this period will be added to the archive after the move is completed.

# Saying goodbye to majordomo

The most notable change will be the switch away from majordomo to mlmmj's native subscription mechanism, described here:

https://subspace.kernel.org/subscribing.html

Any messages sent to majordomo@vger.kernel.org after the migration on Thursday will generate an automatic bounce explaining what the new process is for subscribing and unsubscribing.

# What is subspace running?

If you are curious what software is running on subspace, please see this page:

https://subspace.kernel.org/software.html

# Questions, comments?

If you have any questions or concerns, please reply to this message.

-K