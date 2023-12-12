today's leftovers

Let’s assume that you decide on the histogram approach. How should you compute the bins? It would be nice to have microsecond accuracy on the small end, but if you bin by microsecond you could end up having millions of bins, which is not what you want. On the other end you might have multi-second GC pauses, and you definitely want to be able to record those values.

Consider, though, that it’s not so important to have microsecond precision for a 2-second pause. This points in a direction of wanting bins that are relatively close to each other, but whose absolute separation can vary depending on whether we are measuring microseconds or milliseconds. You want approximately uniform precision over a high dynamic range.

logarithmic binning

The basic observation is that you should be able to make a histogram that gives you, say, 3 significant figures on measured values. Such a histogram would count anything between 1230 and 1240 in the same bin, and similarly for 12300 and 12400. The gap between bins increases as the number of digits grows.

Of course computers prefer base-2 numbers over base-10, so let’s do that. Say we are measuring nanoseconds, and the maximum number of seconds we expect is 100 or so. There are about 230 nanoseconds in a second, and 100 is a little less than 27, so that gives us a range of 37 bits. Let’s say we want a precision of 4 significant base-2 digits, or 4 bits; then we will have one set of 24 bins for 10-bit values, another for 11-bit values, and so-on, for a total of 37 × 24 bins, or 592 bins. If we use a 32-bit integer count per bin, such a histogram would be 2.5kB or so, which I think is acceptable.

Say you go to compute the bin for a value. Firstly, note that there are some values that do not have 4 significant bits: if you record a measurement of 1 nanosecond, presumably that is just 1 significant figure. These are like the denormals in floating-point numbers. Let’s just say that recording a value val in [0, 24-1] goes to bin val.

If val is 24 or more, then we compute the major and minor components. The major component is the number of bits needed to represent val, minus the 4 precision bits.