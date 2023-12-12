today's howtos
-
Basics of Linux FileSystem
While working on creating a directory-like hierarchy for an application at work, I stumbled upon a series of questions that left me puzzled
-
XDA ☛ How to boot Linux from USB on a Windows PC
Next up, in this second part, you're going to have to download the ISO file for your Linux flavor. You'll also create a bootable installer using Rufus. Keep in mind, that you'll need a USB drive bigger than 4GB for this installation process. A 16GB USB drive is preferred.
-
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 11: How to Draw Quadratic Bézier Curves with SVG
The path element becomes really powerful when we start using curves. One of them is the quadratic Bezier curve. We not only set the endpoint but we also have to set a control point.
-
Hunor Márton Borbély ☛ Day 12: How to Draw Cubic Bézier Curves with SVG
While the quadratic Bézier is great when we want to bend a line, often it’s not flexible enough. With cubic Bézier, we not only have one control point but two. The first control point sets the initial direction of the curve and the second one defines from which direction should the curve arrive at its endpoint.
-
Eshel Yaron ☛ Alignment in Emacs
See? Nice and tidy. Something about putting similar things on the same column of consecutive lines just feels… right. I think it has something to do with clarifying the meaning of the code by visually identifying parallel constructs. It’s like putting these lines into a little table that we mentally annotate with column names. Anyway, this business of adding meaningless whitespace to make things pretty is called alignment, because we align parts of different lines to the same column. But aligning code manually can be quite a hassle.
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The hidden attribute in HTML
The hidden attribute allows us to hide HTML elements from the page. When it was introduced, it worked in a very simple way: it set the CSS display property to none.
-
Martijn Braam ☛ Looking closer at the syslog
I've started looking into syslog implementations when building a replacement for the use of busybox syslogd in postmarketOS. In postmarketOS this daemon is configured to just send syslog messages to a in-memory buffer for logging and never store anything on disk in /var/log. This is mainly to make sure there's no unneeded writes to the flash storage in a lot of the old phones that are supported by postmarketOS. There's a few downsides to this logging implementation though: [...]
-
APNIC ☛ That OSI model refuses to die
I don’t entirely agree with his analysis. I have to admit I am biased having worked in this space myself from 1982 (on early implementations of the OSI Transport classes 1, 2, and 3, written as a finite state machine in PL/1 on a VAX VMS system in the UK) and again in 1985/6 (working in UCL-CS in London, on what became the ISODE system designed and implemented under the aegis of Marshall Rose) and then latterly working in the applications space on the X.400 and X.500 systems (email and directory services respectively). So, I have far too much skin both ‘in the game’ and ‘left on the roadside’ from working in the space repeatedly.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Taiga on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Taiga on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Taiga is a versatile, open-source project management tool designed to cater to multi-functional teams. With its intuitive interface and robust features, Taiga simplifies the process of project management, making it an ideal choice for teams of all sizes.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Anaconda on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Anaconda on Fedora 39. In the realm of data science, one tool has emerged as a game-changer: Anaconda. This open-source distribution of Python and R has revolutionized the way data scientists manage packages and deploy software.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install UrBackup on Debian 12. UrBackup is an open-source client/server backup system that offers a combination of image and file backups, ensuring data safety and a fast restoration time.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache OpenOffice on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache OpenOffice on Debian 12. Apache OpenOffice is a powerful, open-source office software suite that offers a range of applications for creating documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and more.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Linux Kernel Headers on Rocky Linux EL9 or EL8
In the realm of Linux, managing the kernel is a fundamental aspect of system administration and development. This guide will demonstrate how to install Linux Kernel Headers on Rocky Linux 9 or 8.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia Beta
The latest iteration of Linux Mint, version 21.3 codenamed “Virginia,” marks a significant update in the world of GNU/Linux distributions. This guide will demonstrate How to Upgrade to GNU/Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia using the CLI command terminal, ensuring users can leverage the new features and enhancements of this Ubuntu-based release.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Change User Password in Linux
In the dynamic world of Linux, mastering the skill of changing user passwords is a fundamental task for administrators and users alike. This guide will demonstrate How to Change User Password in Linux, a key aspect of maintaining system security and user management.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SELinux on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
SELinux, short for Security-Enhanced Linux, represents a powerful, kernel-level security layer that significantly bolsters system defense mechanisms. This guide will demonstrate how to install SELinux on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a robust alternative to the default AppArmor.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on CentOS Stream EL9 or EL8
PHP, a powerful and versatile scripting language, plays a crucial role in web development, especially on GNU/Linux systems like CentOS Stream. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install PHP on CentOS Stream 9 or 8, catering to a wide range of audiences including users, developers, system administrators, and website owners.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GIT on CentOS Stream EL9 or EL8
Git, a foundational tool in version control systems, allows developers to precisely track and manage software project modifications. For individuals looking to install Git on CentOS Stream 9 or the earlier enterprise-focused release, CentOS Stream 8, this introduction outlines its key benefits and standout features.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNOME Flashback on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
In the dynamic world of desktop environments, GNOME Flashback stands out with its classic design and efficient functionality. This guide will demonstrate how to install GNOME Flashback on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a perfect blend of traditional interface and modern features.
-
-
Linuxize ☛ How to Change Hostname on Ubuntu 22.04
This article explains how to set or change the hostname on Ubuntu 22.04 without needing to restart the system, using either the command line or GUI.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to run a Perl script on Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to run a perl script on your linux terminal.
Perl is a programming language, that is been around for a long time.
Perl is free and open source, which means you can contribute to Perl development, or inspect its code.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to change DNS servers on a GNOME-based GNU/Linux distribution (and why you should)
If your ISP's DNS servers are either too slow or insecure, it's easy enough to change them. If your desktop is GNOME, here's how to do it.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Yay AUR Helper in Arch GNU/Linux and Manjaro