Games: 30th Anniversary of DOOM, Valve/Steam, Humble
Eviternity II is a massive 36-map megawad for DOOM II
Not enough DOOM in your life? How about trying out the massive release of Eviternity II, a full 36-map megawad sequel to Eviternity.
Voxel Doom II gets updated with Parallax Textures
Continuing the day of DOOM announcements following the release of SIGIL II, we also have a big update to Voxel Doom II.
SIGIL II from John Romero out now for classic DOOM
To go along with the 30th anniversary of DOOM, John Romero has released SIGIL II, a second megawad to blast through with 9 new levels. Available free from the official site, or you can buy different editions that come with different things.
Valve announced more Steam sales and events for 2024
While Valve already revealed a few of the sales and events happening on Steam in 2024, they've now today revealed a bunch more. Mentioned in the Steamworks Developer blog post, they're going big in 2024.
DUSK HD + SDK & Steam Workshop out now - needs Proton on Linux / Steam Deck
David Szymanski + New Blood Interactive have released DUSK HD as a free DLC for the retro FPS, but you'll need Proton to play it on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck.
Humble bring back their Cozy Game Collection Bundle for a limited time
Another day and another limited encore selection from Humble Bundle, with the Whimsy & Wonder: A Cozy Games Collection returning for 48 hours.
Tunnet has you dig deep underground while you build and debug a big network
Build, debug and optimize a computer network in an underground facility. Tunnet is certainly something quite different and it's out now. "Have you ever wanted to be a lonely underpaid network technician who works 24/7 in an underground facility?", the developer asks. Well, I can't say I have and now there's a slightly freaky looking game for it.
Build up and higher in Stellar Settlers a colony sim with vertical building
This one has certainly made me curious, Tinymice Entertainment emailed over info on Stellar Settlers, a space-base colony building sim with a twist - you keep building vertically. While most similar games have you spread out more and more, here you're going higher and higher again!
Cassette Beasts gets a new multiplayer feature teaser - update coming early 2024
Cassette Beasts is probably one of the best modern creature collecting games around, and early in 2024 it's getting online multiplayer. This update was due this year but they said it needs a little more time in the oven to get it right.