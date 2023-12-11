Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 11, 2023
- A Code of Conduct Can Lead to Deterioration of Quality Control in Linux (Nobody Reprimanded for Technical Issues, Instead Critics at Times of Crisis Get Reprimanded)
- Quality control demands opinionated people, even blunt opinions at times
- Microsoft, Very Deep in Debt, Trying to Take Over Other Companies Without Paying to Buy Them
- the CEO strengthened his loyalty to Microsoft
- Misogynists Versus Techrights
- the "imams" of the tech world
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- IRC logs for Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Over at Tux Machines...
- GNU/Linux news
- Links 11/12/2023: Climate News and Chatbots as Plagiarism
- Links for the day
- Links 10/12/2023: Second Belmarsh Tribunal For Assange, EU Legislates for Buzzwords
- Links for the day
- Links 10/12/2023: Inflation Woes, Tensions With China
- Links for the day
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 09, 2023
- IRC logs for Saturday, December 09, 2023