How to Skip Blanks While Paste in LibreOffice Calc

posted by Arindam Giri on Dec 11, 2023



Have you ever encountered difficulties doing copy / paste with non-sequential data having empty rows? You may end up overwriting the existing data. But what if you want only to paste the values having data, keeping the existing cell unchanged?

Fortunately, a simple solution hidden within the Paste Special feature can save you both time and frustration.

Read on