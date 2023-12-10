When you switch from Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS to one of the many Linux distributions or a great Linux laptop, you might be wondering about some of the basics of your new operating system. Indeed, if it's Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Linux flavor, copying and pasting is one thing you'll find yourself doing a lot. It might be because you want to copy a specific line of text from a web page or even paste a line of code for a task in the terminal. The good news is that this process on Linux is similar to how it works on Windows and ChromeOS, so you should feel right at home.