today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ Git Rebase from Main Branch: A Beginner’s Guide
Version control systems are essential in software development, and Git is one of the most popular tools in this domain. Understanding Git rebase, especially from the main branch, is crucial for maintaining a clean and efficient project history. This guide aims to demystify the process of rebasing in Git for beginners.
OSNote ☛ How to Install the Nagios Core Monitoring Tool under Ubuntu
Nagios, also known as Nagios Core, is a free and open-source monitoring tool that you can use to monitor systems, networks and infrastructures. Nagios continuously monitors your systems, applications and services and alerts you in the event of a failure.
dwaves.de ☛ Android 14 – what if USB MTP transfer mode is not working? alternative file transfer via WIFI WLAN (of course with open source)
so every android user is in a hurry to update update update to Google’s latest firmware because of it’s security issues really would like to see a smart phone that can run almost unchanged GNU Linux kernel 😀 [...]
TecAdmin ☛ Setting Up ‘Upgrade-Insecure-Requests’ in Apache
Ensuring the security of a website is crucial in today’s digital age. One effective way to enhance web security is by implementing the ‘Upgrade-Insecure-Requests’ directive in Apache. This guide will walk you through the process step by step, making it accessible even for beginners.
dwaves.de ☛ filesystems that handle duplicate data efficiently – deduplication – hardlinks softlinks – where is the difference?
Pete Zaitcev: Pleroma and restricted timelines
Problem: you run a Pleroma instance, and you want to restrict the composite timelines to logged-in users only, but without going to the full "public: false". This is a common ask, and the option restrict_unauthenticated is documented, but the syntax is far from obvious!
Network World ☛ Doing tricks on the Linux command line
The Linux command line allows you to get a lot of work done - especially when you learn enough "tricks" to make it interesting and productive.
Medium ☛ Basic Linux Commands. | by Orion | Dec, 2023 | Medium
Basic Linux Commands all newbies should take time to learn. This will help you out a great deal when navigating throughout the kernel. I've been working on them non stop within the cli of Ubuntu. Additional commands are out there but start with these and see how much power you will hold.
XDA ☛ How to copy and paste on Linux
When you switch from Windows, macOS, or ChromeOS to one of the many Linux distributions or a great Linux laptop, you might be wondering about some of the basics of your new operating system. Indeed, if it's Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or any other Linux flavor, copying and pasting is one thing you'll find yourself doing a lot. It might be because you want to copy a specific line of text from a web page or even paste a line of code for a task in the terminal. The good news is that this process on Linux is similar to how it works on Windows and ChromeOS, so you should feel right at home.