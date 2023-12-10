AMD Moves One Step Ahead With RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPU Enablement, Adds New Patches In Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2023



AMD has enabled further support for its next-gen RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPUs in Linux, as Team Red adds new patches for their AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler.

AMD's Early Support For RDNA 4 "GFX12" GPUs Will Put The Company's Next-Gen Hardware In A Much Better Position Compared to Alternatives

It looks like AMD has seen a sudden change in approach for Linux, as when it comes to next-gen support, the company was quite slow compared to its competitors. Sometimes, initial support dropped in only months away from an official launch, however with the upcoming RDNA 4 GPU lineup which is marked as GFX12, AMD plans on catching things up.

