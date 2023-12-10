Today, a followup to yesterday’s note with some more details on V8’s new young-generation implementation, minor mark-sweep or MinorMS.

A caveat again: these observations are just from reading the code; I haven’t run these past the MinorMS authors yet, so any of these details might be misunderstandings.

The MinorMS nursery consists of pages, each of which is 256 kB, unless huge-page mode is on, in which case they are 2 MB. The total default size of the nursery is 72 MB by default, or 144 MB if pointer compression is off.

There can be multiple threads allocating into the nursery, but let’s focus on the main allocator, which is used on the main thread. Nursery allocation is bump-pointer, whether in a MinorMS page or scavenger semi-space. Bump-pointer regions are called linear allocation buffers, and often abbreviated as Lab in the source, though the class is LinearAllocationArea.

If the current bump-pointer region is too small for the current allocation, the nursery implementation finds another one, or triggers a collection. For the MinorMS nursery, each page collects the set of allocatable spans in a free list; if the free-list is non-empty, it pops off one entry as the current and tries again.

Otherwise, MinorMS needs another page, and specifically a swept page: a page which has been visited since the last GC, and whose spans of unused memory have been collected into a free-list. There is a concurrent sweeping task which should usually run ahead of the mutator, but if there is no swept page available, the allocator might need to sweep some.