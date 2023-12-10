Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Mozilla
-
Linux Magazine ☛ 2024 Open Source Professionals Job Survey Now Open
Share your expectations regarding open source jobs.
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – Q4 2023
Hi everybody,
The last part of our quarterly update in 2023 come early with this post. That means, we won’t get the data from December just yet (but we’ll make sure to update the post later). Lots of updates after the last quarter so let’s just dive in!
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla and Allies Say No to Surveillance Blank Check in NDAA, Yes to Strong Surveillance Protections
Today Mozilla, along with a group of builders and supporters of innovation, sent a letter calling on the US House of Representatives to pass strong surveillance reform proposals such as the Government Surveillance Reform Act (GSRA) and the Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act (PLEWSA).
-
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ A Sneak Peek: SIMD-Enhanced String Functions for AMD64
String processing is a common part of almost all programs found on FreeBSD. Even if strings are not at the core of an application, many ancillary tasks such as parsing options, dealing with configuration files, and generating log files involve string operations.
-