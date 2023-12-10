Devices With Linux or Open Hardware: Mostly ESP32
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Affordable MicroFlex MCUs based on various ESP32 modules
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Affordable MicroFlex MCUs based on various ESP32 modules
SB-Components announced this week the launch of its MicroFlex MCU series, a line of compact microcontroller boards each designed to address specific application scenarios, such as sensor networks, portable devices, smart home control systems, IoT solutions, and wearables.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini with Dual-Core Xtensa Processor
The SparkFun ESP32 Qwiic Pro Mini is an advanced microcontroller board incorporating the ESP32-PICO-MINI-N8R2 module from Espressif. This product aligns with the Pro Mini form factor and includes 2MB of PSRAM, expanding its capabilities for complex applications.
-
CNX Software ☛ UP 7000 SBC review – Part 2: Ubuntu 22.04 on a fanless defective chip maker Intel N100 single board computer
The UP 7000 is a credit card-sized Alder Lake-N single board computer that can be used as an alternative to the Raspberry Pi 5 for industrial applications. AAEON sent me a model with an defective chip maker Intel Processor N100 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5, and a 64GB eMMC flash, and I went through an unboxing in the first part of the review, compared its mechanical design to the earlier UP 4000 and Raspberry Pi 5 SBC , and also installed Ubuntu 22.04 since the UP 7000 board did not come with any OS and would initially boot to the UEFI shell.