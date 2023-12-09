Plasma Browser Integration 1.9

I’m pleased to announce the immediate availability of Plasma Browser Integration version 1.9 on the Chrome Web Store. This is a maintenance release shipping a couple of important changes as well as the usual translation updates. The extension now ships 46 different localizations and will of course continue working just fine under the upcoming Plasma 6!

Plasma Browser Integration bridges the gap between your browser and the Plasma desktop. It lets you share links, find browser tabs and visited websites in KRunner, monitor download progress in the notification center, and control music and video playback anytime from within Plasma, or even from your phone using KDE Connect!

The Firefox update has been stuck in review for a month now, so I decided to just release this announcement anyway. When Firefox users will get the update? I don’t know. The update on the Microsoft Edge store has been postponed for now as they demand Manifest Version 3. A migration in the works and will be released in time before Chrome starts disabling “legacy” extensions.

